EOS Falls 10% In Selloff By Investing.com

EOS Falls 10% In Selloff



Investing.com – was trading at $5.0190 by 12:18 (16:18 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Tuesday, down 10.23% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since August 24.

The move downwards pushed EOS’s market cap down to $4.9929B, or 0.24% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, EOS’s market cap was $17.5290B.

EOS had traded in a range of $4.8943 to $5.6870 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, EOS has seen a drop in value, as it lost 2.77%. The volume of EOS traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $1.3400B or 1.19% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $4.7478 to $5.6921 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, EOS is still down 78.16% from its all-time high of $22.98 set on April 29, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $47,926.5 on the Investing.com Index, down 3.23% on the day.

was trading at $3,160.10 on the Investing.com Index, a loss of 5.38%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $907.5305B or 43.98% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $374.1431B or 18.13% of the total cryptocurrency market value.