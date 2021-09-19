EOS Falls 10% In Selloff By Investing.com

EOS Falls 10% In Selloff



Investing.com – was trading at $4.8613 by 18:46 (22:46 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Sunday, down 10.04% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since September 19.

The move downwards pushed EOS’s market cap down to $4.7137B, or 0.22% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, EOS’s market cap was $17.5290B.

EOS had traded in a range of $4.8613 to $5.4974 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, EOS has seen a stagnation in value, as it only moved 1.62%. The volume of EOS traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $1.5616B or 1.91% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $4.4909 to $5.5087 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, EOS is still down 78.84% from its all-time high of $22.98 set on April 29, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $46,893.2 on the Investing.com Index, down 2.38% on the day.

was trading at $3,284.48 on the Investing.com Index, a loss of 3.86%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $886.9845B or 42.31% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $388.8444B or 18.55% of the total cryptocurrency market value.