EOS Falls 10% In Rout By Investing.com

EOS Falls 10% In Rout



Investing.com – was trading at $5.2240 by 20:26 (00:26 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Tuesday, down 10.17% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since June 21.

The move downwards pushed EOS’s market cap down to $5.1540B, or 0.26% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, EOS’s market cap was $17.5290B.

EOS had traded in a range of $5.2080 to $5.5548 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, EOS has seen a rise in value, as it gained 19.63%. The volume of EOS traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $2.1036B or 1.79% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $4.5412 to $5.9375 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, EOS is still down 77.27% from its all-time high of $22.98 set on April 29, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $45,332.5 on the Investing.com Index, down 4.74% on the day.

was trading at $3,125.33 on the Investing.com Index, a loss of 5.75%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $858.2251B or 43.83% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $367.8470B or 18.79% of the total cryptocurrency market value.