EOS Climbs 12% In Rally By Investing.com

EOS Climbs 12% In Rally



Investing.com – was trading at $5.8116 by 03:18 (07:18 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Monday, up 11.87% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since July 9.

The move upwards pushed EOS’s market cap up to $5.5618B, or 0.27% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, EOS’s market cap was $17.5290B.

EOS had traded in a range of $5.6790 to $5.9375 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, EOS has seen a rise in value, as it gained 35.17%. The volume of EOS traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $2.3526B or 2.02% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $4.4094 to $5.9375 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, EOS is still down 74.71% from its all-time high of $22.98 set on April 29, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $47,302.4 on the Investing.com Index, up 1.86% on the day.

was trading at $3,275.48 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 1.65%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $890.0612B or 43.78% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $384.2849B or 18.90% of the total cryptocurrency market value.