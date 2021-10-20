EOS Climbs 11% In a Green Day By Investing.com

EOS Climbs 11% In a Green Day



Investing.com – was trading at $4.8500 by 17:06 (21:06 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Wednesday, up 10.54% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since September 22.

The move upwards pushed EOS’s market cap up to $4.6121B, or 0.18% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, EOS’s market cap was $17.5290B.

EOS had traded in a range of $4.4455 to $4.8500 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, EOS has seen a rise in value, as it gained 5.02%. The volume of EOS traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $957.5871M or 0.91% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $4.2741 to $4.8500 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, EOS is still down 78.89% from its all-time high of $22.98 set on April 29, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $65,893.3 on the Investing.com Index, up 2.80% on the day.

was trading at $4,108.30 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 7.92%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $1,243.4237B or 47.26% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $484.7368B or 18.42% of the total cryptocurrency market value.