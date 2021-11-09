EOS Climbs 10% In Rally By Investing.com

EOS Climbs 10% In Rally



Investing.com – was trading at $5.1002 by 21:58 (02:58 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Tuesday, up 10.24% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since September 22.

The move upwards pushed EOS’s market cap up to $4.8436B, or 0.17% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, EOS’s market cap was $17.5290B.

EOS had traded in a range of $4.8371 to $5.1002 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, EOS has seen a rise in value, as it gained 8.75%. The volume of EOS traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $1.2094B or 0.98% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $4.2604 to $5.1002 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, EOS is still down 77.81% from its all-time high of $22.98 set on April 29, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $67,610.7 on the Investing.com Index, up 3.90% on the day.

was trading at $4,787.24 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 1.86%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $1,275.3814B or 43.63% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $566.3465B or 19.37% of the total cryptocurrency market value.