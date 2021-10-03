EOS Climbs 10% In Rally By Investing.com

EOS Climbs 10% In Rally



Investing.com – was trading at $4.6592 by 07:00 (11:00 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Sunday, up 10.08% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since September 22.

The move upwards pushed EOS’s market cap up to $4.3407B, or 0.20% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, EOS’s market cap was $17.5290B.

EOS had traded in a range of $4.2270 to $4.6635 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, EOS has seen a rise in value, as it gained 17.02%. The volume of EOS traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $1.2506B or 1.28% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $3.6387 to $4.6635 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, EOS is still down 79.72% from its all-time high of $22.98 set on April 29, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $47,810.0 on the Investing.com Index, up 0.40% on the day.

was trading at $3,390.31 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 3.23%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $900.2013B or 42.30% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $399.0253B or 18.75% of the total cryptocurrency market value.