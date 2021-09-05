EOS Climbs 10% In Bullish Trade By Investing.com

EOS Climbs 10% In Bullish Trade



Investing.com – was trading at $6.2698 by 19:13 (23:13 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Sunday, up 10.15% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage gain since September 5.

The move upwards pushed EOS’s market cap up to $5.9736B, or 0.26% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, EOS’s market cap was $17.5290B.

EOS had traded in a range of $5.6405 to $6.2887 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, EOS has seen a rise in value, as it gained 21.71%. The volume of EOS traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $3.1948B or 2.64% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $4.7539 to $6.2887 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, EOS is still down 72.72% from its all-time high of $22.98 set on April 29, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $51,804.4 on the Investing.com Index, up 3.78% on the day.

was trading at $3,952.85 on the Investing.com Index, a gain of 1.75%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $974.2804B or 41.65% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $464.0237B or 19.84% of the total cryptocurrency market value.