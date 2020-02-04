Eoin Morgan says England was "out of place,quot; in the defeat of ODI to South Africa | Cricket News

















2:21



Eoin Morgan says that England had no "excuses,quot; after suffering a seven-wicket loss to South Africa in the first ODI in Cape Town.

England captain Eoin Morgan blamed Rustness for the strong defeat of his seven wicket team against South Africa in Cape Town, saying the team was "far from the mark."

England, World Cup champion, played on his first international day since raising the trophy with a famous Super-Over victory over New Zealand at Lord & # 39; s in July.

England, put to bat first, could only collect 258-8 of its 50 envelopes: Joe Denly (87) and Chris Woakes (40) at least ensuring that they published a respectable score, before Quinton de Kock (107) broke one hundred South Africa He headed home in response.

The best of the first ODI action between South Africa and England in Newlands in Cape Town.

"We were very far from the mark and were injured," Morgan said after the humble defeat. "South Africa completely surpassed us in all departments and we have no excuses."

"We didn't adapt to the conditions. We knew it wasn't going to be an absolute racing festival, but all the hitters, other than Denly and Woakes, really struggled to get going, which probably emphasizes that we're a little rusty."

"The guys in the front were tough, as they usually do and as we always try and do, but when that doesn't work out, we tend to try to control it a bit."

Joe Denly scored his third half-century ODI when England recovered to post 258-8 against South Africa in Cape Town.

"We lost wickets in groups; I and Joe (Root) went at the same time and we kept losing wickets until that association between Denly and Woakes."

"South Africa played well, played with precision, used the conditions really well with its use of slower balls and then had the association between De Kock and (Temba) Bavuma (98) that we could not penetrate."

"That total only got us into the game if we played well and managed to take the first wickets. Having let De Kock and Bavuma get in, it was a struggle to delay things."

The new ODI captain of South Africa, Quinton de Kock, obtained an excellent 15th in the format while the Proteas achieved victory in Cape Town.

"Total credit to South Africa, they have started the series really well."

As England seeks to advance to defend its World Cup crown in 2023 and, more imminently, for two T20 World Cup tournaments over the next two years, the younger talent is accumulating on the team.

The hit hitter Tom Banton and leg thrower Matt Parkinson made their ODI debut in Newlands, with the 21-year-old Banton hitter scoring Parkinson 18 and 23 (0-48) finishing smoothly through his 8.4 overs.

Somerset hitter Tom Banton is ready for his ODI debut, but says he is also determined to play test cricket for England.

"I think they learned a lot," Morgan added. "Failure is a great thing to catapult you forward, learning from your mistakes.

"Banton and Parkinson have entered and seen what international cricket looks like, that not everything is a shock, a strong blow. Hopefully they will take it to the rest of the series."

Banton and Parkinson may have more chances to impress in the last two ODIs of the series, but the former England coach, Sky Sports & # 39; David Lloyd expects a much better performance regardless of the lineup, starting Friday in Durban.

"South Africa will celebrate tonight, they played very well, they hit the pitch and they took the field much better than England," Lloyd said. "But they will know that England will come back stronger."

"England really didn't have their game on their heads tonight. They didn't get enough races, of course, the first six didn't show up, and then the bowlers were struggling with the field; maybe they improved a little under the lights.

"South Africa seemed a better team than England, and they are not.

South Africa's captain, Quinton de Kock, says he enjoyed the additional responsibility of leading his team to a seven-win victory against England in the first international of a day.

"This England team has been great, we've seen them all over the world, but they just weren't here today."

"They won't say too much, I wouldn't have thought, in the locker room. This next game is Friday and I hope they are much, much better."

"They should convey the message that they are looking at some players, but, as always, there will be an investigation if you lose, and you lose quite comfortably for seven wickets."

"I think they will strengthen the team for the next game and I think Morgan, who is a fantastic leader, will feel better, in terms of horse racing."

