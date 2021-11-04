EOG Resources Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q3 By Investing.com

© Reuters. EOG Resources Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q3



Investing.com – EOG Resources (NYSE:) reported on Thursday third quarter that beat analysts’ forecasts and revenue that topped expectations.

EOG Resources announced earnings per share of $2.16 on revenue of $4.77B. Analysts polled by Investing.com anticipated EPS of $2.02 on revenue of $4.75B.

EOG Resources shares are up 94.92% from the beginning of the year, still down 5.01% from its 52 week high of $95.64 set on October 26. They are outperforming the S&P 500 which is up 24.6% from the start of the year.

EOG Resources shares gained 2.37% in after-hours trade following the report.

EOG Resources follows other major Energy sector earnings this month

EOG Resources’s report follows an earnings beat by Exxon Mobil on October 29, who reported EPS of $1.58 on revenue of $73.79B, compared to forecasts EPS of $1.56 on revenue of $71.13B.

Chevron had beat expectations on October 29 with third quarter EPS of $2.96 on revenue of $44.71B, compared to forecast for EPS of $2.2 on revenue of $39.97B.

Stay up-to-date on all of the upcoming earnings reports by visiting Investing.com’s earnings calendar