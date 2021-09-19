Enya Launches a New Ethereum Scaling Solution of Boba Network By CoinQuora

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
6
Enya Launches a New Ethereum Scaling Solution of Boba Network
  • Enya announced the launch of the mainnet beta of Boba Network.
  • The mainnet beta is a next-generation Layer-2 scaling solution.

A leading developer of decentralized infrastructure solutions, Enya announced the launch of the mainnet beta of Boba Network.

The mainnet beta of Boba Network is a next-generation Ethereum Layer-2 scaling solution. According to the team, it reduces gas fees, enhances transaction throughput, and increases the capabilities of smart contracts.

In addition, Enya said that DeFi and NFT apps currently cost-prohibitive on Ethereum become affordable on Boba. As of now, Boba stands out among Ethereum Layer-2 solutions.

Aside from this, Boba NFT Bridge enables NFTs to cost-effectively launch on Boba. Even more, they can be brought to the Ethereum ecosystem.

Note that most NFT projects are on Ethereum. However, the Boba team said gas w…

Continue reading on CoinQuora

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR