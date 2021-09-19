Enya Launches a New Ethereum Scaling Solution of Boba Network By CoinQuora

Enya Launches a New Ethereum Scaling Solution of Boba Network



Enya announced the launch of the mainnet beta of Boba Network.

The mainnet beta is a next-generation Layer-2 scaling solution.

A leading developer of decentralized infrastructure solutions, Enya announced the launch of the mainnet beta of Boba Network.

The mainnet beta of Boba Network is a next-generation Ethereum Layer-2 scaling solution. According to the team, it reduces gas fees, enhances transaction throughput, and increases the capabilities of smart contracts.

In addition, Enya said that DeFi and NFT apps currently cost-prohibitive on Ethereum become affordable on Boba. As of now, Boba stands out among Ethereum Layer-2 solutions.

Aside from this, Boba NFT Bridge enables NFTs to cost-effectively launch on Boba. Even more, they can be brought to the Ethereum ecosystem.

Note that most NFT projects are on Ethereum. However, the Boba team said gas w…

