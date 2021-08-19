ENVOY Network Raises $2.5 Million in a Funding Round By CoinQuora

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

ENVOY Network Raises $2.5 Million in a Funding Round



ENVOY Network has raised $2.5 million in a financing round.

With the fund raised, the team will disrupt the NFT industry.

The premium NFT label and platform ENVOY Network has raised $2.5 million in a financing round. The funding round was led by AU21, 3comma, Prometheus Labs, Spark Digital Capital, Solidity Ventures, and many other institutions and angel investors.

The round also saw the attendance of a powerful board of advisors, including Austin Kramer, Miranda Huybers, Paul Doherty, Marlon Flohr, and Perry van de Mosselaar.

With the fund raised, the team will accelerate its product development and disrupt the Non Fungible Token industry. The team will do this through the ENVOY VAULT tool designed to help accelerate the development of community activity and buzz. Also, ENVOY will increase its team by hiring across many functions.

While many investors invested in the project, ENVOY said this gesture shows the high interest among Venture Capital (VC) firms while jumping on the NFTs bandwagon a…

