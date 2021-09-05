Entrepreneurs believe daily reading is key to success

With successful business people like Elon Musk making reading a daily habit finding a way to incorporate learning into your routine is vital
When it comes to success, reading and absorbing new information is an important element many successful business people swear by. One example is Elon Musk, who is famous for sharing his book recommendations (among other topics) on Twitter.
As reported by Entrepreneur, “Although his days are presumably filled with Tesla, SpaceX, cyber pigs and lots and lots of tweeting, it seems Elon Musk also finds the time to make reading part of his routine. The billionaire businessman is known for sharing (and oversharing) all his recommendations and thoughts on Twitter, so it’s no surprise that books are part of that.”
Reading is essential to ongoing learning
Reading is a trait Musk shares with other successful people like, also famously, Barack Obama. And reading is one way you can constantly expand your horizons and improve your life and career. In most industries, best practices, new developments, and technologies are constantly changing. Having a worldview that is up to date is also a vital factor for anyone in today’s transient workplace.
While it’s certainly a healthy habit to get into or maintain, it can also be time-consuming. Few people have the time to sit down and absorb thousands of words per day, especially when you consider the multitudes of sources from news and nonfiction, to fiction and even poetry. But there are ways you can get around sinking hours into the habit.
Daily reading doesn’t need to be time-consuming
Using a service such as 12min Micro Book Library can be beneficial to those who wish to continue reading and learning, but lack the time. The service offers condensed versions of hundreds of books in text and narrative form, including bestsellers such as The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People, The Power of Habit, and The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck, in an easy 12-minute format that can fit into your schedule as you please.
The app includes three languages (English, Spanish, Portuguese), and 1,800 titles in 24 categories, from personal development and business to science and technology. A lifetime subscription to 12min Micro Book Library is now available for $50, a reduction of 90 per cent off the ordinary list price of $504, letting you bring reading and learning back into your daily routine in a neat, time-effective way.
