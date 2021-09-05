Entrepreneurs believe daily reading is key to success

With successful business people like Elon Musk making reading a daily habit finding a way to incorporate learning into your routine is vital Photo by Thought Catalog / Unsplash

Article content When it comes to success, reading and absorbing new information is an important element many successful business people swear by. One example is Elon Musk, who is famous for sharing his book recommendations (among other topics) on Twitter. As reported by Entrepreneur, “Although his days are presumably filled with Tesla, SpaceX, cyber pigs and lots and lots of tweeting, it seems Elon Musk also finds the time to make reading part of his routine. The billionaire businessman is known for sharing (and oversharing) all his recommendations and thoughts on Twitter, so it’s no surprise that books are part of that.”

Article content Reading is essential to ongoing learning Reading is a trait Musk shares with other successful people like, also famously, Barack Obama. And reading is one way you can constantly expand your horizons and improve your life and career. In most industries, best practices, new developments, and technologies are constantly changing. Having a worldview that is up to date is also a vital factor for anyone in today’s transient workplace.

