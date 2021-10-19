Entire Crypto Market Cap Surges to $2.5T as 10K BTC Were Sold on OKEx By CoinQuora

Entire Crypto Market Cap Surges to $2.5T as 10K BTC Were Sold on OKEx



The world’s crypto market capitalization is currently up by $2.5 trillion.

Over 10,000 BTC were sold on OKEx amid the crypto market cap surge.

The digital finance world is experiencing a mix of reactions these days. However, it is worth mentioning that as of today, the global crypto market cap index has seen an upward surge of $2.5 trillion. Since the start of this year, the crypto market has risen by 233%.

In fact, this monumental increase in the crypto market cap value is quite a welcoming gesture that every crypto advocate hopes to see. Adding more to this, the trading volume of BTC/USDT pairs has also increased drastically to over 10,000 BTC sold today on the OKEx exchange.

To note, one of the on-chain analytics firm’s Wu Blockchain gave the BTC/USDT announcement today. Specifically, Wu Blockchain cited the BTC/USDT trading volume statista directly from Trading View.

Trading View

Also, it mentioned that they seem to be sensing another pending 14,000 BTC sell order still on the OKEx exchange. A few minutes after disclosing this, the latter then said the pending order got away by the buy order that was also in BTC/USDT.

In the same breath, Magazine has also tweeted that the $38 billion Grayscale Bitcoin trust will soon be converted into ETF. This milestone would be achieved as the proposals filed to approve Bitcoin’s Future Exchange-traded Fund (ETF) is yet to be accepted.

OFFICIAL: $38 billion Grayscale #Bitcoin trust will file to be converted into an ETF. — Bitcoin Magazine (@BitcoinMagazine) October 18, 2021

Surprisingly, due to how Bitcoin is dominating today’s crypto news footage, this confirms the crypto community’s suggestions on how vital BTC is in the crypto market.

