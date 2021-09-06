Entertainment-seeking Brits splashed out in August: Barclaycard By Reuters
LONDON (Reuters) – British consumer spending jumped last month thanks to a post-lockdown splurge on holidays at home and entertainment, payment card company Barclaycard said on Tuesday.
Spending rose by 15.4% last month compared with its pre-pandemic level in August 2019, marked by higher spending across all categories apart from international travel, Barclaycard said.
Theatres, music festivals and theme parks saw a big jump in spending.
“Socialising, shopping, and staycations were top of the agenda for Brits in August, as families and friends made the most of the school holidays, giving a welcome boost to hospitality and leisure businesses,” said Raheel Ahmed, Barclaycard head of consumer products.
Other surveys have pointed to a recent slowdown in Britain’s economy after an initial surge following the relaxation of COVID-19 lockdown restrictions.
A separate survey from the British Retail Consortium on Tuesday showed retail spending rose 3.0% in August compared with a year ago, with clothing stores performing strongly – something echoed by the Barclaycard report.
Still, the BRC said this marked a slowdown from annual growth of 6.4% in July.
“As post-lockdown pent-up demand has softened, the growth in retail sales we have seen over the past few months slowed for August. Nonetheless, we still saw growth above pre-pandemic levels, as people returned to stores in greater numbers,” said BRC Chief Executive Helen Dickinson.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.