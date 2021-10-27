Enterprise software firm Informatica valued at $7.5 bln in stock market return

Article content

Shares of Informatica Inc fell nearly 5% in their stock market return on Wednesday, fetching a valuation of $7.5 billion for the enterprise software firm that was taken private six years ago.

Redwood City, California-based Informatica’s shares opened at $27.55. The company sold 29 million shares priced at $29 apiece, at the bottom end of its price range, raising $841 million.

Founded in 1993, the company offers subscription-based data management services over the cloud and also helps automate tasks for more than 5,700 active customers, including the U.S. Air Force, automaker Nissan, supermarket chain Kroger and biotech firm Amgen.