Enter the houses that appear in the nominees for parasites and more Oscars

Do you know that saying, "A town is needed"? Well, the same applies to the Oscar nominated 2020 films.
Many times, the directors, actors and producers of these films are those whose names appear in the headlines, and for good reason. But it would be a crime not to mention the production designers who bring the vision of the director or screenwriter to life.
It is safe to say Bong Joon Ho& # 39; s Parasite it would not be the critically acclaimed film, if it were not for the artistic production designer Lee Ha Jun It is displayed when creating the set. The same applies to Rian johnson& # 39; s Knives outside set, which was discovered by the producers and turned into the perfect murder mystery scenario by David Crank.
Of course, each film poses a challenge, whether historical accuracy or finding the right location, but these films proved that hard work will be worth it.
To find out how these production designers created the iconic sets, check out the gallery below!
Courtesy of NEON + CJ Entertainment.
Parasite
Unfortunately, fans of the movie can't stay in this house, because it's really a great set. In an interview with IndieWiredirector Bong Joon Ho He revealed that both the poor house and the rich house were built in outdoor lots, with much consideration of how this would affect the lighting. In doing so, the director and production designer, Lee Ha Jun, were able to create the sensation of "increasing density that reflects the class difference between the elevated and the lower areas as appearances change from the rich house to the semi-basement neighborhood."
Lionsgate
Knives outside
While some movie sets require extensive renovations or changes to achieve the director's vision, the Ames mansion appears in Rian johnson& # 39; s Knives outside it was exactly what the production designer David Crank I was looking for. "When you entered, it had character because nobody had cleaned and modernized it," Crank said. Variety. Although, some scenes require the use of a sound stage.
From there, Crank and his team began to fill it with the oddities that one would expect to find at the Thrombey estate. From the books of Harlan Thrombey to the throne of the knives, the production team was able to create a residence that more than adapted to the dark and suspenseful scene of their murder mystery movie.
And it would seem Martin Scorcese He agrees that the mansion is the perfect place for an exciting movie. After all, it was the same place where he filmed 2010 Shutter island with Leonardo Dicaprio.
SONY PHOTOS ENTERTAINMENT
Once upon a time in Hollywood
If you have seen Quentin TarantinoAward nominated movie, then you probably recognized many of Hollywood's landmarks. During filming, Tarantino and the cast were able to film on the spot for many scenes, but there was a location that was not possible: the Tate house. The home where Sharon tate and others were killed and finally destroyed in 1994 and replaced by a large mansion. Then, instead, Tarantino chose to use three locations: a driveway in Universal City, the actual Cielo Drive and an unknown location for interior shots.
Wilson Webb; © 2019 CTMG, Inc.
Little woman
As many may know, Louisa May AlcottLife itself inspired many of the events in Little woman and the house of the author of Concord, Orchard House, is often the inspiration for numerous adaptations of the book. However, for Greta Gerwig It was not possible to shoot at Alcott's true childhood home, as it is a truly historic site, although they were able to use some interior. Instead, they built a temporary house in Concord. For other places, they were lucky enough to use the historic buildings scattered throughout New England. Crane Estate, Harvard General Store, Thayer Estate and Lyman Estate are just some of the places they shot at.
Search light images
Jojo Rabbit
Usually, films from the era of World War II are filmed in muted tones and monotonous houses, but Taika Waititi& # 39; s Jojo Rabbit It stands out not only for its dark humor, but for the bright colors it uses. This is seen in Jojo's house, which has a blue sofa and yellow chairs, along with less obvious features such as the mural in Jojo's sister's room, designed by the production designer. Ra Vincent. As for finding unique furniture that adapted to the period of time, it turned out to be quite easy since they were filming in Eastern Europe. Once these pieces were found, they were taken to a sound studio in Prague, where they built the house of the Betzler family. Of course, this study did not serve as an outside ensemble. They found the right facade for the house in a "small and small town,quot; called Úštěk.
DC Comics / Warner Bros./Shutterstock
jester
When it comes to achieving the dark and sinister aspect of jester, production designer Mark Friedberg He thought of every detail, including the type of wallpaper that was used in the dilapidated house of the Joker that he shares with his mother: "It's a grid pattern, a bit like the subway. It's one more thing that doesn't open,quot; . Architectural summary. All in all, the style of the apartment can be described as "sad glamor." The furniture, purchased exclusively from second-hand stores, helped highlight the fact that his residence "was not a dump, but (his mother) never improved the place." In addition, Friedberg says he chose an old apartment building in the South Bronx that could have been beautiful at one time, but is now only a remnant of the past.
Netflix
Marriage history
As if they were characters Marriage history It was a bi-coastal set. On the east coast, the production team worked with a cozy prewar apartment near Prospect Park in Brooklyn, NY. For the west coast, the production designer. Jade healy I went to a beige and boned apartment in Los Angeles. As the movie progresses, Healy says he made the conscious decision to slowly move the decor and furniture from his New York home to that of Los Angeles, as a metaphor for the transition. Adam DriverThe character is going on. "There are elements of New York in Henry's room (sheets, toys, sports memories) to make him feel more like a home," he says. The Hollywood reporter.
