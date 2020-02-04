Enter the houses that appear in the nominees for parasites and more Oscars

Do you know that saying, "A town is needed,quot;? Well, the same applies to the Oscar nominated 2020 films.

Many times, the directors, actors and producers of these films are those whose names appear in the headlines, and for good reason. But it would be a crime not to mention the production designers who bring the vision of the director or screenwriter to life.

It is safe to say Bong Joon Ho& # 39; s Parasite it would not be the critically acclaimed film, if it were not for the artistic production designer Lee Ha Jun It is displayed when creating the set. The same applies to Rian johnson& # 39; s Knives outside set, which was discovered by the producers and turned into the perfect murder mystery scenario by David Crank.

Of course, each film poses a challenge, whether historical accuracy or finding the right location, but these films proved that hard work will be worth it.