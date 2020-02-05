Enter the 50-year-old Hollywood Hills bungalow by Sophia Bush

Eric Charbonneau / Shutterstock
Their Extreme Home Makeover: Sophia Bush Edition!
the One tree hill alum and star of the next Disney series + Love simon has been renovating a 1,600-square-foot Hollywood Hills bungalow in the 1950s, with the help of the interior designer Jake AlexanderContractor Orie Prince and landscaper John Alden Sharp. Bush and his mid-century home appear in the March 2020 edition of ELLE decoration magazine, in the kiosks now.
"Restoring this house and returning it to its mid-century splendor has been a great joy," the actress told the media, in comments posted online Wednesday.
Bush was more than familiar with the neighborhood, as she lived next to her new property for years.
"Every time I was in the sink of my kitchen in the morning, I greeted my neighbor who was next to his," he said. ELLE Decoration last June. "Our houses sat side by side in this little corner of the canyon. I vowed that one day, when I was ready to sell, I would try to buy it, reconnect the land and make a small urban farm with Her. He loved that idea. And now it's happening. "
The actress certainly had her job done for her; The foundations and pipes of the bungalow had to be repaired and updated. Part of the distribution of the house was restructured. The kitchen was also renovated, a dressing table was added and the space once occupied by a bedroom and the studio was transformed into a master suite.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 467px,quot; data-width = "467,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202015 / rs_737x1024-200205091811-1024-sophia-bush-home-renovation-team-cjh-020520.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1070212″ alt=”Sophia Bush, home”/>
Trevor Tondro / ELLE Decor
The dream team
The actress appears with part of her home renovation team.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 900px,quot; data-width = "900,quot; data-height = "600,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202015 / rs_1024x683-200205091917-1024-sophia-bush-home-exterior-cjh-020520.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1070222″ alt=”Sophia Bush, home”/>
Trevor Tondro / ELLE Decor
Exterior
A cactus garden surrounds the house.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 900px,quot; data-width = "900,quot; data-height = "600,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202015 / rs_1024x683-200205091822-634-sophia-bush-home-kitchen-cjh-020520.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1070214″ alt=”Sophia Bush, home”/>
Trevor Tondro / ELLE Decor
Kitchen
The kitchen features custom Ikea cabinets, an island 13 feet long in the color of adobe bricks and covered with Caesarstone, a custom matte black Brizo faucet, top shelf, brushed stainless steel and Dacor appliances equipped with WiFi and terrazzo tiles Nurazzo
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 900px,quot; data-width = "900,quot; data-height = "596,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202015 / rs_1024x679-200205091828-1024-sophia-bush-home-living-room-cjh-020520.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1070215″ alt=”Sophia Bush, home”/>
Trevor Tondro / ELLE Decor
Living room
The room includes a sectional B,amp;B Italia by Mario Bellini, an Eileen Gray side table, an Arteluce floor lamp, an Eames lampshade and works of art by Paul Rusconi.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 433px,quot; data-width = "433,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202015 / rs_634x951-200205091857-634-sophia-bush-home-kitchen-2-cjh-020520.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1070220″ alt=”Sophia Bush, home”/>
Trevor Tondro / ELLE Decor
Cooking at home
The actress washes flowers in the kitchen sink.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 433px,quot; data-width = "433,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202015 / rs_683x1024-200205091833-634-sophia-bush-home-bathroom-cjh-020520.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1070216″ alt=”Sophia Bush, home”/>
Trevor Tondro / ELLE Decor
Bath
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 433px,quot; data-width = "433,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202015 / rs_683x1024-200205091904-1024-sophia-bush-home-study-cjh-020520.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1070221″ alt=”Sophia Bush, home”/>
Trevor Tondro / ELLE Decor
Study
When you have to do the job …
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 433px,quot; data-width = "433,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202015 / rs_683x1024-200205091444-1024-sophia-bush-home-dining-cjh-020520.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1070208″ alt=”Sophia Bush, home”/>
Trevor Tondro / ELLE Decor
Dinning room
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 433px,quot; data-width = "433,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202015 / rs_683x1024-200205091816-634-sophia-bush-home-master-bedroom-cjh-020520.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1070213″ alt=”Sophia Bush, home”/>
Trevor Tondro / ELLE Decor
Bedroom
A master suite was created from a small bedroom and a back room.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 900px,quot; data-width = "900,quot; data-height = "600,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202015 / rs_1024x683-200205091922-1024-sophia-bush-home-bedroom-cjh-020520.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1070223″ alt=”Sophia Bush, home”/>
Trevor Tondro / ELLE Decor
Bedroom
Guests will enjoy a cozy stay.
<img class = "image – full lazy-load__img js-lazy-load,quot; style = "max-width: 433px,quot; data-width = "433,quot; data-height = "650,quot; src = "https: // akns- images .eonline.com / eol_images / Entire_Site / 202015 / rs_683x1024-200205091840-634-sophia-bush-home-garden-cjh-020520.jpg? fit = inside | 900: 650 & output-quality = 90 "data-id =" 1070217″ alt=”Sophia Bush, home”/>
Trevor Tondro / ELLE Decor
Yard
The actress is in her cactus garden.
"Everyone who comes to visit us says they have never seen anything like that," Bush said in his most recent ELLE decoration interview. "And being here makes me feel incredibly motivated and creative. So it's working."
