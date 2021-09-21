Entain Surges, DraftKings Falls As American Gambling Firm Makes $20 Billion Bid By Investing.com

Investing.com – Entain stock (LON:) surged 19% in London while DraftKings (NASDAQ:) plunged 8% on Nasdaq after CNBC reported that the latter has made a $20 billion cash-and-stock offer for the U.K.-based company.

Entain confirmed it has received a proposal from DraftKings but said DraftKings must announce a firm intention to make an offer not later than 5:00 PM on October 19 or say it does not intend to do so.

It said the deadline will only be extended with the consent of the U.K.’s Takeover Panel, Entain said in a statement.

Entain is one of the world’s largest sports-betting and gaming groups, operating both online and in the retail sector. It has licenses in 27 countries and employs a workforce of more than 24,000.

In the U.S., the Group operates BetMGM, a joint-venture with MGM Resorts (NYSE:).

It has a market cap of around 11.22 billion pound sterling ($15.25 billion) against DraftKings’ $23 billion. Entain posted revenue of 3.62 billion pound sterling in 2020.

