Enjin wants to decentralize its metaverse with new $100M fund By Cointelegraph

Blockchain gaming platform Enjin is establishing a new fund to support the development of the metaverse ecosystem and make it more decentralized.
Enjin, a startup behind the nonfungible token (NFT)-focused blockchain Efinity, has formed a $100-million fund to support Efinity adopters as well as other related projects, the startup announced Thursday.
