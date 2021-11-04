Enjin wants to decentralize its metaverse with new $100M fund By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Blockchain gaming platform Enjin is establishing a new fund to support the development of the metaverse ecosystem and make it more decentralized.

Enjin, a startup behind the nonfungible token (NFT)-focused blockchain Efinity, has formed a $100-million fund to support ​​Efinity adopters as well as other related projects, the startup announced Thursday.