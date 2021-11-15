Engine No. 1 partner leaves hedge fund after successful challenge of Exxon

Article content BOSTON — Engine No. 1’s head of active engagement Charlie Penner, who conceived and quarterbacked this year’s successful board challenge at Exxon Mobil Corp that stunned the corporate world, is leaving the sustainability-focused hedge fund. Penner, a partner at Engine No. 1, has informed the firm that he is resigning, the company said, confirming a Reuters report based on information from two sources familiar with the decision. He plans to continue running activist campaigns while collaborating with other large investors.

Article content “We appreciate the tremendously valuable work Charlie put in at Engine No. 1, especially on the Exxon campaign, and we wish him well in his future endeavors,” an Engine No. 1 spokesman said in a statement. Engine No. 1, which had only $250 million in assets when it opened for business less than a year ago, made a big splash in May when shareholders elected three of the four directors the hedge fund nominated to the U.S. oil company’s board. The hedge fund made an initial investment of $40 million and argued that Exxon, which is now valued at $270 billion, needed new blood in light of its poor financial performance and lack of a broad plan to address climate change. It spent $12.5 million on the campaign. Penner joined Engine No. 1 in October 2020 as a partner and brought the idea of battling Exxon to the fund.