Engie Weighs Sale of Indonesia Geothermal Portfolio

(Bloomberg) — Engie SA is considering selling its stakes in Indonesian geothermal projects for at least $300 million, people with knowledge of the matter said.

The French utility has held discussions with prospective advisers on the potential divestment, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the information is private. A sale could fetch about $300 million to $500 million, they said.

Deliberations are at an early stage, and Engie could decide against a sale, said the people. A representative for Engie didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.