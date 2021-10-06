Energy stocks lift Indian shares higher

Article content

BENGALURU — Indian shares extended gains to a third session early on Wednesday, with energy stocks leading a broad-based advance, and Oil and Natural Gas Corp surged as oil prices peaked to multi-year highs.

The NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.27% to 17,868.70, while the S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.23% at 59,885.39 by 0400 GMT.

Nifty’s energy sub-index rose 1.53% to advance the most among major sub-indexes. Indian oil and gas explorer Oil and Natural Gas Corp, which rose 10% on Tuesday, was up nearly 5% early on Wednesday.