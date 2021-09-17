Energy Crisis Darkens Pound Outlook Even as Market Prices Hikes

Article content By Libby Cherry (Bloomberg) — The prospect of a protracted energy crisis in Europe is muddying the outlook for the pound and outweighing any boost it stands to receive as investors price in a faster pace of rate hikes. With the continent facing a gas shortage and the U.K. hampered further by damage to its supply network, the risk is that inflation will continue to accelerate this winter, denting consumption. Consistently high energy prices also risk widening the nation’s current-account deficit, weighing on the currency, according to Deutsche Bank AG.

Article content While traders are now betting the Bank of England will raise rates faster than previously expected, the pound has trailed its major peers over the past month. That’s upending a relationship that tends to see the currency appreciate as the market prepares for tighter monetary policy, and underscores the headwinds that the economy faces. “Even if the rates market prices in more hikes from the BOE as a result of the gas price increases, I don’t think the pound will follow it higher,” said Shreyas Gopal, a strategist at Deutsche Bank in London. Eyes now turn to the BOE policy meeting next week for any evidence that surging power prices will influence its considerations. Signs that customers are beginning to rein in their consumption as a result of steepening utility bills could be enough to delay any tightening, said Jane Foley, Rabobank’s chief currency strategist.