Energy costs push Spain’s inflation to 29-year high, threatening recovery

Article content Madrid — Spanish inflation surged to a 29-year high in October as national consumer prices rose 5.5% year-on-year, flash data from the National Statistics Institute (INE) showed on Thursday, threatening the economic recovery. Inflation sped up from 4.0% in September and is running at its fastest pace since September 1992, when the peseta weakened against the deutschmark and the rate reached 5.8%. Driving the surge was an increase in energy costs and, to a lesser extent, in prices for package holidays and vehicle fuels and lubricants.

Article content Soaring electricity prices play such a prominent role that the gap with core inflation, which excludes energy and food, is the highest since records began in 1986. Inflation has risen across the euro zone in recent months, but to a lesser extent. The region’s harmonized annual rate was 3.4% in September. Spanish core inflation, at 1.4% in October, is the indicator that most concerns experts and central banks in anticipating possible changes in monetary policy. While the government argues price rises are transitory, economists fear they could trigger second-round effects on wages and erode corporate competitiveness. Falling unemployment, driven by a sharp increase in hospitality hiring over the summer, is likely to exacerbate price pressure.