Energy companies race to complete Gulf of Mexico evacuations

Article content HOUSTON — U.S. oil and gas companies on Friday raced to complete evacuations from offshore Gulf of Mexico platforms as Tropical Storm Ida advanced toward oilfields that provide 17% of the nation’s oil production. The storm’s winds intensified early Friday as it moved through the Caribbean Sea at 15 miles per hour (24 kph) and Ida could become a hurricane as it nears western Cuba, according to the National Hurricane Center https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/graphics_at4.shtml?start#contents (NHC). It forecast Ida will become a major hurricane, packing winds of at least 111 mph (178 kph), by early Sunday.

Article content Top Gulf of Mexico oil producer Royal Dutch Shell Plc said it suspended production at seven offshore platforms and BP Plc stopped work at four platforms. Both are continuing to evacuate workers, the companies said. BHP, Chevron, and Equinor also pulled workers from offshore facilities, spokespeople said. Gasoline producer Phillips 66 is preparing slow throughput and may idle a processing plant at the tip of Louisiana’s coast, said people familiar with the matter. A spokesperson declined to comment. Oil prices rose nearly 2% Friday and are on track to post big gains for the week on worries over supply disruptions. U.S. Gulf Coast gasoline prices also climbed this week because of concerns about the storm, traders said.