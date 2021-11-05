Enel working to take control of Latam broadband grid Ufinet – sources

Article content MADRID — Europe’s biggest utility Enel is preparing to take full control of fiber optic network operator Ufinet by exercising an option to buy the 79% owned by private equity firm Cinven, three sources with knowledge of the matter said. The sources cautioned a final decision on how the deal could be structured had not been taken. Enel, which already owns 21% of the South American broadband operator, could pay up to 2.1 billion euros ($2.4 billion) for the majority stake it does not already own, the sources said.

Enel and Cinven declined to comment. Broadband networks are attracting interest from investors as customers use ever more data and TV services via mobile and home devices, a trend that accelerated during coronavirus lockdowns. Enel has previously said it is keen to replicate business experience in Italian full-fiber grid Open Fiber elsewhere in the world. It has agreed to sell most of the 50% stake it is selling in Open Fiber to Australian infrastructure fund Macquarie. Last November, Enel CEO Francesco Starace said Macquarie could be a potential partner for Ufinet, among others possible candidates. After clinching control of Ufinet, Enel plans to launch a process to find a buyer for up to 49% and use the money to finance further expansion, taking advantage of the high valuations for these assets, one of the sources said.