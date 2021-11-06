Enegra migrates digitized equity tokens from Ethereum to Polygon blockchain By Cointelegraph

Enegra Group, a commodities trading firm based in Malaysia with a net asset value of $28 billion, has migrated its equity-tied EGX security tokens to the Polygon (MATIC) blockchain from (ETH). In 2019, Energra tokenized 100% of its equity, enabling shareholders to digitally exercise their dividend, voting and governance rights. Both the initial tokenization and token migration were facilitated by Tokeny, an asset tokenization and compliance infrastructure provider.

