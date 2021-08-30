Enbridge Oil-Sands Pipeline Moves Step Closer After Court Ruling

Article content

(Bloomberg) — Enbridge Inc.’s Line 3 oil pipeline, expected to be the first new cross-border oil-sands conduit built between Canada and the U.S. in years, received a boost after a Minnesota appeals court rejected a challenge to a water permit.

The ruling removes one more hurdle to completion of the 760,000-barrel-a-day pipe that will expand Canadian oil sands exports to the U.S. once the line goes into operation as early as next month.

The decision is “an important affirmation” of the state agency’s approval for the project, “confirming that wetlands and waterbodies are being appropriately protected during construction,” Michael Barnes, Enbridge spokesman, said in an email.