Enbridge inks low carbon deals with Shell, Vanguard Renewables

Enbridge Inc said on Tuesday it had signed low carbon infrastructure partnerships with Royal Dutch Shell and Vanguard Renewables, as the Canadian pipeline operator pushes ahead with its emission reduction goals.

The company will purchase two billion cubic feet (bcf) of renewable natural gas (RNG) annually from Vanguard Renewables, while it will collaborate with Shell on potential green and blue hydrogen production.

Enbridge, which had set emission reduction targets in November, hopes to be a net zero emitter of greenhouse gases by 2050, as the industry faces pressure to limit carbon discharge.