Empowering Individuals In The Web 3.0 Era. A Tuum Technology Approach By DailyCoin

Empowering Individuals In The Web 3.0 Era. A Tuum Technology Approach



Web 3.0 is a necessity that shifts digital power from the hands of the government and enterprises to the user.

Blockchain is the only digital tool that empowers internet users.

Successful Web 3.0 adoption will be achieved when interactions between users and technology are undetectable.

Technological milestones are often causes for concern, given the wide access enterprises and governments have to important data points that can then be leveraged against our interest. Watchdogs have repeatedly cautioned about the influence digital data gold mines have over our behavior and how they structure our digital habits.

Data is the premise through which algorithms are created, and blindly trusting third-party entities to protect, and not misuse, our data has clearly failed since news of the Cambridge Analytica scandal broke out.

Web 2.0 created a springboard for our digital culture, but it favored controlling loopholes that gave arbitrary power to those who govern the platforms. Since the advent of blockchain technologies, new protocols have been reshaping our technological interactions by empowering the sovereignty of user data and digital identity.

Digital Identity Unlocking Web 3.0’s Infrastructure

The notion of identity became a grey area as internet algorithms profiled our digital behaviors to produce new revenue sources. Ultimately, we grant corporations complete control of our personal and behavioral information, in exchange for belonging to a group. But, in truth, we present our data on a silver platter to belong to a globalized society.

Web 2.0 is not as genuine as it claims to be, and blockchain can facilitate the creation of a new digital facade where our identity is not at risk.

In an exclusive interview with DailyCoin, Donald Bullers, the founder of Tuum Technologies says that we as users are “allowing our online identity to be owned by these different platforms.”

Tuum Technologies is a tech company that works on Elastos to offer freedom-oriented digital transformations by unlocking the full capabilities of Web 3.0. Bullers believes the internet’s current operational model will not last because platforms and tech moguls have built their empire on user data.

“It can manipulate what you see on your feed and who you’re affiliated with, and there’s a lot of problems around that. So the way that the current internet is structured is not going to work in the long run.”

Bullers emphasizes that ownership of one’s digital identity can “empower the individual” and helps to build a culture in which third parties do not own data.

Tuum builds a “self-sovereign” application that can only be facilitated by blockchain, thus, the new meta of digital activities faces a shift because, according to Bullers:

“You don’t have a government, you don’t have a corporation that’s telling you that this is your ID, they own it, and here’s how you’re going to be able to use it. So every individual on the application that uses this can instantly create an ID for themselves. They create it, they own it, and they have complete ownership of what that becomes.”

Changing the Mindset Towards the Internet

Existing blockchain interfaces and UX designs represent some of the challenges of attaining a higher adoption rate. In addition, industry data indicates that the lack of standardization in the industry is currently one of blockchain’s major shortcomings.

Bullers iterates the fact that there are “major issues about how the internet is structured,” and Tuum’s ultimate goal of implementing a self-sovereign technology starts with changing people’s habits.

Furthermore, Bullers claims that one of the project’s goals is to make Web 3.0 easy to use by implementing blockchain into an already known digital interaction.

“These applications that we’re building using blockchain technology, we want to make them in a way where you don’t even know that you’re using blockchain technology.”

The ambitious founder recognizes the limitations blockchain has in trying to change the mindset of ownership. Blockchain decentralized protocols dictate the need for users to claim ownership and responsibility for their private keys. The facilities that Web 2.0 offer are that passwords can be reset and generated with ease; the give and take here is the renouncement of ownership.

According to Bullers:

“That is one difficult thing that we’ll have to combat because people have to understand that you cannot ask your website to give you a new password or a new login because you’re in control of that. And that is one of the difficulties of using Web 3.0.”

Nonetheless, integrating blockchain into the fabric of our digital interactions offers some leeway to other blockchain-based applications to settle their resulting shortcomings.

As Bullers underlines, Elastos provides decentralized storage to help mitigate some of the difficulties when implementing Web 3.0 applications. Eventually, increased awareness and understanding will drive further adoption.

On The Flipside

Digital habits take time to form, and Web 3.0’s adoption will only be achieved when society recognizes the disadvantages of renouncing their digital identity.

Blockchain technology needs to be mature enough to prevent any frauds or hacks.

Users need to understand how blockchain works before considering the adoption phase.

Why You Should Care?

Digital native cohorts need to understand and adopt blockchain quicker to prevent tech monopolies from misusing our data, which could affect us when we inevitably become more dependent and reliant on technology.

Watch the full interview here:

