Empire Token, a Decentralized Token on Binance Smart Chain Launches NFT Marketplace By BTC Peers

Empire Token, a Decentralized Token on Binance Smart Chain Launches NFT Marketplace



A boon to the $2.7 trillion crypto market, non-fungible tokens, or NFTs as they are fondly called, have experienced an exponential rise in value and interest, with celebrities and brands jumping on this moving train.

The increase in value of this crypto trend has led to the massive increase in the number of marketplaces — platforms designed to facilitate the seamless minting, auctioning, and sales of non-fungible token collectibles. While a plethora has been launched, only a few have other use cases bar enabling the sale of non-fungible tokens, one of such is the Empire Token.

A Unique NFT Marketplace

Built as a super token, Empire Token is a Binance Smart Chain [BSC] decentralized token created to bring utility stretch from decentralized finance [DeFi] protocols to real-world operations. Devised to bridge the existing gap between the world of crypto and the real world, Empire Token has integrated a host of remarkable features to its token, in the process bringing unfathomable value to the real world, the $146.6 billion DeFi market, and in extension, the blockchain ecosystem.

Acting as a traverse between these distinct worlds, Empire Token, in a recent press release, has announced the launch of its NFT marketplace.

Launched on BSC, this marketplace, per the aforementioned source, is a revolutionary platform for all kinds of virtual or digital assets and a multitude of never-seen-before facets. Currently working to extend this marketplace to both the and blockchains, this decentralized token platform is seeking to completely revamp the NFT space by introducing a platform that leverages some of the most advanced blockchains in the crypto space.

Empire Token — a Platform With Multiple Use Cases

While there are over 12,950 crypto projects, as enumerated by CoinMarketCap, only a diminutive percentage have a real-world use, Empire Token, surprisingly one of those. Besides launching an NFT marketplace, this Binance Smart Chain platform has a clear roadmap, per the prior mentioned press release.

Sauntering an untrodden route, the CEO of Empire Token while speaking to reporters revealed, unequivocally, that the idea behind the platform was to narrow the gap between the crypto world and the real world and this recently launched NFT marketplace is one of its onboarding plans. A decentralized application [DApp], this marketplace affords digital artists the rare privilege of minting, trading, and auctioning off crypto collectibles.

One of the core features, according to CEO Abdullah Ghandour, is enabling users to lease their artworks for commercial purposes. Through this initiative, digital artists can lease their artworks to publishers through the Empire NFT marketplace. Additionally, this platform will serve as a launchpad for creators seeking to launch collections as well as use the protocol to trade and list their NFTs.

In addition to an NFT marketplace, Empire Token is still working to completely narrow the gap between crypto and the real world. When asked to choose between fiat and crypto, CEO Abdullah Ghandour also referred to as Dulla chose both.

“Why should there be a battle when both can win”, Dulla told correspondents.

Introducing a payment solution, per the previously mentioned press release, Empire wishes to metamorphose real world and blockchain technology by accepting crypto through credit cards and other payment options to facilitate and improve the everyday lives of investors.

Amongst all of these real-world solutions introduced by Empire Token, a portfolio tracker made exclusively for investors who want to keep track of their crypto holdings has also been initiated as part of the platform’s larger plans to bridge the gap between the trillion-dollar crypto and the real world.

