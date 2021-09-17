Emmys Best Red Carpet Outfits From The Last Decade, Ranked



Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images



NJ: I get the feeling that this might be a divisive one, but I absolutely love the contrast of fabrics here. Also, the fit is impeccable. I shudder to think how sweaty I would get under that latex.

HM: I’m forcing Tash to rank this last because I dislike it. It looks like a Betsy Johnson-themed Project Runway challenge. I’m sorry.