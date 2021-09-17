Home Entertainment Emmys Best Red Carpet Outfits From The Last Decade, Ranked

Emmys Best Red Carpet Outfits From The Last Decade, Ranked

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
2

Hi! I’m Natasha and I’m a firm believer that red carpets are the best part of award shows.

So, ahead of the Emmys this Sunday, I enlisted my glorious friend and coworker — Hannah Marder — to help rank our fave Emmys looks from the last 10 years. Here’s what we came up with:

40.

Kendall Jenner in Richard Quinn, 2019:


Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

NJ: I get the feeling that this might be a divisive one, but I absolutely love the contrast of fabrics here. Also, the fit is impeccable. I shudder to think how sweaty I would get under that latex.

HM: I’m forcing Tash to rank this last because I dislike it. It looks like a Betsy Johnson-themed Project Runway challenge. I’m sorry. 

39.

Emily Blunt in Elie Saab Couture, 2011:


C Flanigan / FilmMagic via Getty Images

HM: The plunging neckline, the jewels, the little tulle spurts…so pretty. My one complaint is the belt. It feels like one embellishment too much.

NJ: Hannah, I am surprised that you included this. Yes, the belt is too much — but so is like half the dress.

38.

Heidi Klum in Atelier Versace, 2015:


Jb Lacroix / WireImage via Getty Images

HM: I really loved dresses that mix multiple styles, so I love the way this dress mixes a soft, romantic floral gown with a tight, ribbed minidress. The best of both worlds!

NJ: Hannah, are you okay? This print reminds me of a scarf I had in 2008, and I don’t mean that in a fun throwback way. 

HM: 🙁

37.

Tina Fey in Vivienne Westwood, 2012:


Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

HM: Normally I’m kind of eh on maroon, but this almost-plum shade really works for me. The folding on the top, the neckline, and the tiny peek of embellishment is just so ornate and gorgeous. My only complaint is her tan line, but we’ve all been there.

NJ: It’s the clash between the purple and the black behind the embellishment that’s a no from me — if it had other colors, I’d be a bigger fan. Also, sweet 2010’s quiff there, Tina. 

36.

Danielle Brooks in Christian Siriano, 2015:


Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic via Getty Images

HM: I mean she obviously looks stunning (I love the mix of the satin and the chiffon materials) but what really made this dress beautiful was the way it moved on the carpet.

NJ: Agreed on the note of movement. I’m less keen on the mix of materials and the SJP Collection Fawn pumps.

35.

Gwen Stefani in Versace, 2014:


Kevork Djansezian / NBC / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

HM: Love the skirt (that little belt thing makes it), hate the top. It looks like something you could’ve bought at Charlotte Russe in 2012, but like, in expensive glitter.

NJ: I hate that you pointed that out, because I now can’t unsee it. I stand by this pick though, especially the buckle on the skirt. 

34.

Gwendoline Christie in Gucci, 2019:


Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

NJ: Why not go to the Emmys dressed as Jesus Lannister? 

HM: I don’t love this look, but I do love how bold it is.

33.

Emmanuelle Vaugier in Mark Zunino, 2019


Dan MacMedan / WireImage via Getty Images

HM: The cape back of this is so unique, and the color is gorgeous. But what I really love is the jeweled bra top — sounds tacky, but it’s so elegant.

NJ: I also love the jeweled bodice, but something about that loop…I can’t quite put my finger on it, but it makes me uncomfortable. 

32.

Lizzy Caplan in Donna Karan Atelier, 2014:


Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic via Getty Images

HM: I like the Cruella de Vil vibes, but this one’s a bit boring to me TBH.

NJ: I think that the white train and the cutouts on the waist make it a worthy twist on a black red carpet gown. 

31.

Kristen Bell in Dior, 2019:


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

NJ: I think this skirt is so fun, but the combination with the top — that has embellishment AND cutouts AND tassels — is a bit much for me. 

HM: (Marge Simpson voice) I just think it’s neat.

30.

Sarah Hyland in Zac Posen, 2015:


Jason Merritt / Getty Images

NJ: I think this is a perfectly nice gown for a young woman growing out of the teen actor demographic, as Sarah was doing at the time. I just wish it fit a little better around her hips.

HM: I don’t like this one. It’s boring. Sorry Tash (and Sarah).

29.

Julianne Moore in Christian Dior Haute Couture, 2012:


Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

HM: I would like this 90% more if it were a mermaid cut. As is, it’s kind of eh, but the color is fun.

NJ: Hard disagree, the sleeves are what make this gown for me. Let’s not forget that this was in 2012, a criminal year for fashion!

28.

Kerry Washington in Marchesa, 2013:


Jeffrey Mayer / WireImage via Getty Images

HM: She looks like an angel, or a goddess of spring. The skirt is flawless; I kind of wish the top was just a strapless continuation of the skirt.

NJ: I truly think that the white ribbons around the bodice and the straps are a crime. I can’t take my eyes off of them. 

27.

Indya Moore in custom Louis Vuitton, 2019:


Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

HM: I want to like this one, I do. I love the idea of it, just not the execution. Tash will be mad at me for saying this, but the top part looks like it’s from Bebe.

NJ: You say that like it’s a bad thing! C’mon, look at those thigh slits!

26.

Sophie Turner in Louis Vuitton, 2019:


Valerie Macon / AFP via Getty Images

HM: I’m a sucker for some structured satin, but it’s the belt with the skirt tucked in that really makes this look for me. It feels like an updated, fancier version of something Barbie or Regina George would wear.

NJ: See, I love everything about this look EXCEPT the belt. Belts on dresses are to me as capes are to Edna Mode. 

25.

Laverne Cox in Naeem Khan, 2016:


Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

HM: Laverne always kills it, and this year was no exception. I love the intricate embroidery of the gold and the mermaid skirt.

NJ: My god, this gold color looks amazing on her. The dress is actually sheer, which I love. 

24.

Emilia Clarke in Versace, 2016:


Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic via Getty Images

HM: This is so simple yet gorgeous. It fits SO well, and I love the cowl neck, invisible straps, and slightly sheer cutouts at the top.

NJ: HELLO naked dress.

23.

Julia Garner in Cong Tri, 2019:


Valerie Macon / AFP via Getty Images

HM: Honestly, I am just obsessed with this color. But I also love the train and the sheer shirt, and the cutout. I do kind of wish there were either zero or two sleeves, but otherwise this dress is so bold and fun to me.

NJ: “Would the cutout look too random if there was only one sleeve?” Is a question I’ll be asking myself from now until eternity. 

22.

Olivia Culpo in Zac Posen, 2016:


Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic via Getty Images

HM: Normally I hate tea length dresses at the Emmys, but this one just works. I love the material, and the structure of the hips is really cool.

NJ: Sorry Hannah, but this just doesn’t feel like a red carpet dress. I actually prefer the floor-length runway version.

21.

Sarah Paulson in Prada, 2016:


Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic / GETTY IMAGES

NJ: Now, this dress earned Sarah a spot on some worst dressed lists — but like a tacky magpie, I love it. I think the color looks great on her and the texture from all the different embellishments is magnificent. 

HM: I agree that this dress did NOT deserve to be on a worst dressed list. It’s not my favorite ever, but it reminds me of a magical rainforest, and I love the deep V of the neck.

20.

Jessica Biel in Ralph & Russo, 2018:


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

HM: A literal angel. She also looks like a pastry, but in the best possible way.

NJ: Honestly? Meh. I feel meh about this dress. I know I shouldn’t, but the heart wants what it wants, Han. 

19.

Sarah Silverman in custom Galia Lahav, 2017:


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

HM: Gothic princess vibes. I love cinched dresses with a bunch of big textures going on and a big ballgown skirt.

NJ: You might hate me for saying this Hannah, but the original look on the red carpet was lime green and had a thigh slit — and I prefer it!!! I’m just nit-picking though, it’s a cool look. 

18.

Evan Rachel Wood in Moschino, 2017:


Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic via Getty Images

HM: I love how vintage this feels. The cropped jacket with the vest with a back flap and the wide legged pants just mixes together a bunch of different styles and eras, but the white monochrome keeps it feeling neat and classic.

NJ: Look, I love the tailcoat and the tailoring. It just feels like this outfit is at an eight and I want it dialed up to 11 — put some color in there! Some drama!

17.

Thandiwe Newton in Jason Wu, 2017:


J. Merritt / Getty Images

HM: I know this is a simple look, but it’s just a gorgeous gown. The sparkles on her skirt look like stars, and the train is just the right length.

NJ: This look is a bit too simple for me — it’s like a step above prom. 

16.

Lady Gaga in Brandon Maxwell, 2015:


Mark Davis / Getty Images

HM: I feel like what makes this one so great is its simplicity, especially coming from Lady Gaga. It’s one step away from boring, but that structured hip really sets it above similar dresses.

NJ: You can’t see in this picture, but the cut around the arms actually shows a lot of Gaga’s waist/ribs. But agreed: The hip makes it. 

15.

Christina Hendrix in Johanna Johnson, 2011


Gregg Deguire / FilmMagic via Getty Images

HM: This dress feels so vintage and 1920s. The beading is gorgeous and I love the tiny shoulderpads of the sleeves.

NJ: Second the beading! Especially around the hem. 

14.

Lucy Liu in Versace, 2012:


Gregg Deguire / WireImage via Getty Images

HM: Love the cut of the top and the circular sequins. Alexa, play “Mirrorball” by Taylor Swift.

NJ: I believe this dress has chainmail on it — and it’s certainly doing well in this *battle* of the outfits (yeah sorry, that was awful).

HM: I thought it was funny.

13.

Tracee Ellis Ross in Valentino Haute Couture, 2018:


Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic via Getty Images

HM: I like this one a lot, but I wish the sleeves were slightly smaller. I also don’t love the fabric — it looks a little tarp-y. However, I love that it’s bold and different, and the cut and color are amazing.

NJ: Now THIS is some DRAMA. The sleeves are what make it, Han!

12.

Nina Dobrev in Donna Karan, 2011:


Kevin Winter / Getty Images

HM: I love a good mermaid cut, and this dress is just tailored to perfection. The cut of the top is also gorgeous. Simple, but flawless execution.

NJ: Simply put, it’s a classic.

11.

Claire Danes in Oscar de la Renta, 2011:


Donato Sardella / WireImage via Getty Images

HM: 2011 was kind of a bad year for dresses, IMO, but this one is the exception to the rule. The colors are gorgeous and bold, and I love the pattern. The lack of a big train or any sort of flare or cool neckline balance it out really well, too.

NJ: Agreed, it’s a fun twist on a classic. 

10.

Billy Porter in Michael Kors, 2019:


Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

HM: Thank you, Billy, for actually wearing something other than a black tux to the Emmys. The pinstripes are classic, but the glitter adds the pizazz Billy is known for, and the hat is just so unique. 

NJ: So much to like here: The platform shoes! The scarf! The hat!!!

9.

Zendaya in Armani Privé, 2020:


ABC via Getty Images

NJ: Covering the Emmys last year was a bit of a virtual slog. Zendaya’s big, poofy skirt and bedazzled bra top was one of the highlights. 

HM: Zendaya is perfection, and I appreciate that even though she participated remotely, she still came dressed to the nines. This is also just such a fun, unique look.

8.

Julianne Hough in Jenny Packham, 2013:


Jeffrey Mayer / WireImage via Getty Images

HM: Julianne always dresses like she’s up for an award. I love a good sheer skirt, and the beading on the skirt is also flawless. However, it’s the top that really brings it together for me. The off-the-shoulder sleeves, the cowl layering, the belt…*chef’s kiss*.

NJ: The leotard/sheer combination really elevates this look for me. God, we really like sparkles, don’t we?

HM: Yes. Yes, we do.

7.

Zuri Hall in Fouad Sarkis, 2018:


Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic via Getty Images

HM: Okay, Cinderella!!! The way this fabric falls is just gorgeous. I love the gold sheen to the pink, and the top layering is really unique.

NJ: She looks like a flower! A beautiful flower!

6.

Zoë Kravitz in Dior Haute Couture, 2017:


Jason Laveris / FilmMagic via Getty Images

HM: She looks like a peacock, and I mean that as a compliment. I honestly wish the fringe was even longer or poufier, because the colors and idea of this dress are so fun.

NJ: I love this dress: We only included one picture, but the colors look magical from every angle. Perhaps a hot take, but I do wish that the rainbow ombré effect continued up the bodice. 

5.

Maisie Williams in JW Anderson, 2019:


Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

NJ: This is another dress designed, in part, by Maisie’s boyfriend Reuben Selby — who was also behind Maisie’s Met Gala look this year. I know that “I would wear this” isn’t good fashion critique, but, my god, I would wear the shit out of this dress. It’s two dresses in one!

HM: I gotta agree with Tash — I’d wear the shit out of this. It’s so creative while still feeling really classic.

4.

Gugu Mbatha-Raw in custom-made Hugo Boss, 2017:


Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic via Getty Images

HM: I am absolutely obsessed with the beading and color of this dress. It’s like an opal.

NJ: I don’t even have any words here, everything about this dress is stunning. 

3.

Tessa Thompson in Rosie Assoulin, 2017:


Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

HM: The way this dress reflected light as it moved was gorgeous. The colors blended so perfectly, and I loved the colorblock structure of the top.

NJ: Pleated, metallic rainbow fabric shouldn’t work — yet here we are!

2.

Zendaya in Vera Wang, 2019:


Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

HM: Zendaya kills it every time, but this is still one of her best looks. The matching shoes, the asymmetrical cut, the mesh corset…flawless.

NJ: This! Is! Art!

1.

Angela Sarafyan in Christian Siriano, 2018:


Rich Polk / Getty Images for IMDb

HM: Van Gogh’s Starry Night has NOTHING on this dress. NOTHING.

NJ: This dress looks like it’s Photoshopped on. It’s god-damn magical. 

What were your fave looks? LMK in the comments!

