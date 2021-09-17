Emmys Best Red Carpet Outfits From The Last Decade, Ranked

So, ahead of the Emmys this Sunday, I enlisted my glorious friend and coworker — Hannah Marder — to help rank our fave Emmys looks from the last 10 years. Here’s what we came up with:
40.
Kendall Jenner in Richard Quinn, 2019:
39.
Emily Blunt in Elie Saab Couture, 2011:
38.
Heidi Klum in Atelier Versace, 2015:
37.
Tina Fey in Vivienne Westwood, 2012:
36.
Danielle Brooks in Christian Siriano, 2015:
35.
Gwen Stefani in Versace, 2014:
34.
Gwendoline Christie in Gucci, 2019:
33.
Emmanuelle Vaugier in Mark Zunino, 2019
32.
Lizzy Caplan in Donna Karan Atelier, 2014:
31.
Kristen Bell in Dior, 2019:
30.
Sarah Hyland in Zac Posen, 2015:
29.
Julianne Moore in Christian Dior Haute Couture, 2012:
28.
Kerry Washington in Marchesa, 2013:
27.
Indya Moore in custom Louis Vuitton, 2019:
26.
Sophie Turner in Louis Vuitton, 2019:
25.
Laverne Cox in Naeem Khan, 2016:
24.
Emilia Clarke in Versace, 2016:
23.
Julia Garner in Cong Tri, 2019:
22.
Olivia Culpo in Zac Posen, 2016:
21.
Sarah Paulson in Prada, 2016:
20.
Jessica Biel in Ralph & Russo, 2018:
19.
Sarah Silverman in custom Galia Lahav, 2017:
18.
Evan Rachel Wood in Moschino, 2017:
17.
Thandiwe Newton in Jason Wu, 2017:
16.
Lady Gaga in Brandon Maxwell, 2015:
15.
Christina Hendrix in Johanna Johnson, 2011
14.
Lucy Liu in Versace, 2012:
13.
Tracee Ellis Ross in Valentino Haute Couture, 2018:
12.
Nina Dobrev in Donna Karan, 2011:
11.
Claire Danes in Oscar de la Renta, 2011:
10.
Billy Porter in Michael Kors, 2019:
9.
Zendaya in Armani Privé, 2020:
8.
Julianne Hough in Jenny Packham, 2013:
7.
Zuri Hall in Fouad Sarkis, 2018:
6.
Zoë Kravitz in Dior Haute Couture, 2017:
5.
Maisie Williams in JW Anderson, 2019:
4.
Gugu Mbatha-Raw in custom-made Hugo Boss, 2017:
3.
Tessa Thompson in Rosie Assoulin, 2017:
2.
Zendaya in Vera Wang, 2019:
1.
Angela Sarafyan in Christian Siriano, 2018:
What were your fave looks? LMK in the comments!
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!