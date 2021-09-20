Emmys 2021 Here’s Everything You Missed Recap

“And none for WandaVision, byeee.” —The Emmys, apparently.
All of television’s brightest stars were out and about, strutting their stuff on the red carpet:
Also, Kathryn Hahn wore a belt so big, I’m shocked Big E didn’t decide to cash in his Money in the Bank contract on her instead of Bobby Lashley:
There were plenty of cute couples to positively swoon over:
Then, the show opened with the night’s host, Cedric the Entertainer, leading a tribute to Biz Markie, which included original, TV-specific verses from LL Cool J, Lil Dicky, and *checks notes* Rita Wilson:
Seth Rogen took to the stage and was vocally unhappy with the set-up, stating that those in attendance were “told this would be outdoors — it’s not!” and that, had he’d known they’d be indoors, he “wouldn’t have come”:
The Schitt’s Creek crew reunited in delightful primary color coordination to present the Emmy for “Writing for a Comedy Series”…
Living legend Debbie Allen was honored with the Governors Award and told the timer that this is where it starts paying *slams down cane* in sweat:
Jennifer Coolidge out Jennifer Coolidge-d herself when she took to the stage to present the Emmy for “Lead Actor in a Comedy Series”…
And there ya have it! What did you think of the 2021 Emmy Awards? Share all of your thoughts and feelings in the comments below!
