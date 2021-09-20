Emmy Awards 2021: Fans mock Queen’s Gambit director for ‘never-ending’ acceptance speech

The Queen’s Gambit writer and director Scott Frank was called out on Twitter after his acceptance speech overran significantly.

Frank pushed through his speech for over two minutes, despite the wrap-up music playing several times. All winners were given a strict 45-second time slot.

The director won the award for Outstanding Directing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for his work on the Anya-Taylor Joy-led Netflix series.

In his speech, he thanked Joy among many others involved in the show and his personal life. At one point, he responded to the music saying “Really?” but continued to press on regardless.

His win was followed by a victory for Michaela Coel for Outstanding Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for I May Destroy You. Her moving speech, made in just 30 seconds, was compared to Frank’s by many on social media.

One Twitter user wrote: “May everyone be granted the confidence of Scott Frank getting played off the stage at the #Emmys.” Another added: “Scott Frank wins Emmy for directing limited series, celebrates win with unlimited speech.”

The Queen’s Gambit went on to win Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series later in the evening.

One year after a socially-distanced ceremony for the awards, which celebrate the best in television, a limited amount of nominees gathered in Los Angeles to accept their prizes.

Actor and comedian Cedric the Entertainer was on hosting duties, with The Crown and The Mandalorian leading this year’s nominations. Big winners on the night included The Crown and Ted Lasso .