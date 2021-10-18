Emma Watson’s Backless White Top Red Carpet – Photos – Hollywood Life

Emma Watson looked stunning in a completely backless white top on the red carpet at the Earthshot Prize event in London on Oct. 17.

It has been ages since we’ve seen Emma Watson, 31, grace a red carpet and for her first appearance in two years, she looked drop-dead-gorgeous. The Harry Potter actress attended the Earthshot Prize ceremony in London on October 17, wearing a stunning white blouse with black trousers. The appearance marked her first red carpet event since December 2019.

For the event, Emma’s white blouse featured tulle ruffle layers and was made from 10 recycled wedding dresses from Oxfam. The front of the shirt had a lace neckline with cut-out embroidery while the side had an asymmetrical hemline. Meanwhile, the entire back of the dress was cut out, revealing her bare skin.

She styled the cool white blouse with a pair of fitted, high-waisted black trousers with extremely flared hems. A pair of chunky black boots and tiny dangling earrings completed her super stylish look. Considering this was the first time Emma has been on a red carpet since before the COVID pandemic began, she totally made a comeback in this gorgeous outfit.

Also in attendance at the event were Prince William and Kate Middleton. Kate looked as gorgeous as ever when she donned a fitted, high-neck lavender gown with a gold, sparkly beaded belt cinched around her tiny waist. The rest of the gown flowed out into a pleated skirt and she topped her look off with gi=orgeous curls swept to the side.

Meanwhile, Prince William looked dapper in a fitted black turtleneck with a pair of fitted black trousers and an emerald green velvet blazer on top.