Emma Watson Harry Potter 20th Anniversary Reunion

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
5

Brb, crawling under a cupboard to cry from joy.

Table of Contents

Yesterday marked the 20th — yes, 20th!! — anniversary of the premiere of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.

That means 20 years of living with the knowledge that a magical owl did NOT, in fact, bring me a letter inviting me to Hogwarts, but alas.

Fan or not, there’s no denying the Harry Potter series was a global phenomenon that completely immersed children all over the globe into a magical world, and changed the way many people felt and interacted with books as a whole.

To commemorate the anniversary, Emma Watson posted this throwback photo yesterday from her, Rupert Grint, and Daniel Radcliffe’s early days on set of the first film.

“Harry Potter was my home, my family, my world and Hermione (still is) my favorite fictional character of all time,” Emma wrote in her Instagram caption. “I think a journalist once said it was irritating how many times during an interview I mentioned how lucky I was and started counting… BUT I DAMN WELL KNEW!!! And still know.”


Evan Agostini / Getty Images

“I am proud not just of what we as group contributed as actors to the franchise but also as the children that became young adults that walked that path,” she continued. “I look at my fellow cast members now and I am just so proud of who everyone has become as people. I am proud we were kind to each other, that we supported one another, and that we held up something meaningful.”

BUT THE MAGIC DOESN’T END THERE. She also revealed that the trio will be reuniting once again for the Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts special, streaming on HBO Max Jan. 1, 2022!!!!


Warner Bros. / Via giphy.com

“Happy 20th Anniversary Potterheads! We hope you enjoy the Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts which will stream New Year’s day, Jan. 1 on HBO Max. ⚡️  Lots to look forward to,” she wrote.

And in case you needed any more reason to absolutely lose your mind: she also dropped the teaser trailer for the reunion special in a separate post.

Tom Felton also confirmed the news in his own Instagram post, writing, “Is this what school homecoming is like?”

Not much is known yet about the special, but according to Variety, the cast will reunite on set of the first film, and the special will feature “in-depth” interviews with the cast and crew, and give fans a deep dive into the creation of the movies.


Dave Hogan / Getty Images

Other cast members attending include: Helena Bonham Carter (Bellatrix Lestrange), Robbie Coltrane (Hagrid), Ralph Fiennes (Voldemort), James Phelps (Fred Weasley), Oliver Phelps (George Weasley), Bonnie Wright (Ginny Weasley), Jason Isaacs (Lucius Malfoy), Gary Oldman (Sirius Black), Mark Williams (Arthur Weasley), Imelda Staunton (Dolores Umbridge), Alfred Enoch (Dean Thomas), Evanna Lynch (Luna Lovegood), Matthew Lewis (Neville Longbottom), and Ian Hart (Professor Quirrell).

Matthew Lewis (Neville) shared his excitement via Instagram as well.

So yeah, see you all there Jan. 1!!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR