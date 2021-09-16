Home Business Emirates seeks 3,000 cabin crew as operations ramp up By Reuters

DUBAI (Reuters) – Emirates on Thursday said it would look to hire 3,000 flight attendants and another 500 people for roles at Dubai airport over the next six months as it continues to restore operations hit by the pandemic.

The Dubai state-owned airline, which last year laid off thousands of employees, said it was currently operating to 120 cities, representing 90% of its pre-pandemic network.

The airline will be operating 70% of its pre-pandemic capacity by the end of the year.

