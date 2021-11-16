Emirates says Boeing 777X talks ‘work in progress’ By Reuters

DUBAI (Reuters) – Emirates has made progress in talks with Boeing (NYSE:) on the Dubai airline’s concerns over delays to the 777X jetliner but is still waiting to see when it will receive an aircraft it sees as vital to its future growth, its president said on Tuesday.
“It is work in progress…We have come to an agreement on what we think we ought to be doing collectively,” Tim Clark said, adding he expected more visibility on the delayed project “in the next nine months or a year.”
