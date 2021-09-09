Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Tries On Fall Clothes For TikTok Video – Hollywood Life

Hailie Jade Mathers is ready for the fall! Eminem’s daughter gave her TikTok followers a look at the stylish attire she’ll be wearing the next few months in a new video.

Summer isn’t over yet, but Hailie Jade Mathers is already dressing for the fall season. The 25-year-old daughter of Eminem and his ex-wife Kimberly Anne Scott slipped on a number of stylish outfits to wear as the temperature starts to dip a bit, and she showed the looks off in a TikTok video shared on Wednesday, Sept. 8. Hailie’s video, which was played to Bazzi‘s “I Like That,” featured the Michigan State University alum posing in her bedroom while letting her fans get to see her trendy fall attire.

@hailie_jade_ cozy /fall loungewear try on 🍂 #tiktokfashionmonth #fallfashion #fall #spooktember #loungewearstyle #tryonhaul #parte2 ♬ I Like That – Bazzi

Hailie’s clothes were super stylish but also super cozy. She first showed off a matching gray turtle neck and loungewear pants, followed by a beige sweater and white leggings. Hailie also tried on a long-sleeved blue cardigan and shorts, and then slipped on a white turtle neck and white pants. As Hailie was debuting these super cute outfits, she was also consistently wearing fuzzy white slippers.

The 25-year-old’s final two outfits for her video really spoke to her fashion looks. She had on a striped white long sleeve shirt, which she accompanied with dark gray loungewear pants. Finally, Hailie dressed in adorable matching blue top and cozy pants. Hailie, who has over 112,000 followers on TikTok, captioned her 16-second video, “cozy /fall loungewear try on,” and added the hastags #tiktokfashionmonth, #fallfashion, #fall, and #spooktember.

Hailie often shows off her stylish fashion each season of the year for her fans. At the start of this summer, she shared a bathroom mirror selfie in a white two-piece bikini and matching bucket hat. “ready for allllll the summer days,” she captioned the post.

But as summer began to wind down, Hailie started to prep her wardrobe for the highly-anticipated pumpkin spice season. On Aug. 19, she whipped out a forest green beanie for another mirror selfie, and completed the look with jean shorts, a white tank top, and Puma sneakers. Regardless of what time of year it is, Hailie is always looking good!