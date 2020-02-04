Eminem's daughter, Hailie Scott Mathers, shares another striking OOTD: check it out!

Earlier today, Eminem's influential social media daughter, Hailie Scott Mathers, went to social media to share a new photo in which she was showing her outfit of the day. The 24-year-old's fashion is as striking as ever and her followers were definitely happy to get more inspiration from her.

Hailie is not afraid to experiment with her style and even look for striking pieces like her zebra print heeled boots that caught everyone's attention.

%MINIFYHTMLe87d4798d81239cb265c954dcfd43ff911% %MINIFYHTMLe87d4798d81239cb265c954dcfd43ff912%

In the photo he posted on his Instagram account, the rapper's daughter also wore a long brown coat and classic black pants.

As for the accessories, in addition to the boots, I also carried a black bag and sunglasses since the photo was taken outside.

Not only that, but he posed in front of an aesthetic tree full of orange leaves.

The appearance was not only an outfit of the day, but also took this opportunity to tell his followers that he also shared the outfit in a different application and that they can go see it there.

‘Happy Monday to all! I published this aspect in the application liketoknow.it for those of you who are interested in seeing the whole linked set (@hailiejade is my username in the application) Also, comment if you want when you publish in the application, so I know if it's worth coming back or not, and if you find it more useful, "he wrote in the caption.

Ad

Soon, fans began talking about Hailie's style, writing comments like: ‘Yes! I love your wonder outfits I was wondering when you were going to publish them. "/" Those boots "you look beautiful as always Hailie." / "I love your outfit!"



Post views:

0 0