Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Jade In Backless Crop Top & Leather Pants – Hollywood Life

Hailie Jade showed off her fabulous figure when she rocked a cut-out backless crop top with a pair of skintight black leather pants in a sexy new photo.

When it comes to Hailie Jade, 25, one thing is for certain – she is always rocking a sexy outfit and that’s exactly what she did in her latest Instagram post. Eminem’s daughter looked incredible when she threw on a fitted short-sleeve white knit crop top with a completely open back and she styled the top with a pair of skintight leather pants.

Hailie’s crop top featured a turtleneck and was open in the back with a skinny tie at the top of her waist. The high-waisted leather pants were extremely fitted and had a seamless bottom while the bottom half of the pants flared out into a boot cut Hailie topped her look off with a pair of brown snakeskin chunky-heeled booties.

Hailie captioned the photo, “i thought the fit deserved an in-feed post.” In the photo, she’s facing forward, revealing just her backside as she smirked at the camera while holding her sunglasses. Her brown hair was down and parted in the middle in effortless waves.

Hailie has been loving open-back outfits lately and just recently she tried the trend when she wore a tight short-sleeve black mini dress with a gaping cutout in the back. Plus, as if the dress couldn’t get any sexier, it had a super short hemline which revealed her toned legs.

Hailie accessorized her LBD with a pair of tan, knee-high snakeskin leather heeled boots, a claw clip, and a black blazer draped over her arm. In the photo, which was taken from behind, Hailie shielded her gorgeous face from the sun and she captioned the photo with three black hearts.