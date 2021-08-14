Eminem’s Child Stevie Claims Dad Didn’t Tell Them They Were Adopted – Hollywood Life

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Just days after Eminem’s child revealed that they are non-binary and now going by the name Stevie, they seemingly claimed their dad didn’t tell them they were adopted.

The 19-year-old adopted child of Eminem, who recently revealed they are non-binary and will now be going by the name Stevie Laine, has seemingly claimed their dad didn’t tell them they were adopted. The teenager appeared to call out the rapper in a TikTok video, in which they seemingly recounted a conversation with the 48-year-old “Not Afraid” hitmaker about being adopted. Stevie is the biological child of Eminem’s ex-wife Kim Scott and the late tattoo artist Eric Hartter, who sadly died in 2020.

Eminem officially adopted Stevie in 2005 after he and Kim reconciled. As fans would recall, the couple remarried at the start of 2006 however it only lasted three months, and Eminem filed for divorce in April 2006. In the new video, Stevie donned a grey hoodie and sported short blonde hair. The teen lip synced along to captions on the screen, which seemed to recount a real-life conversation. “He’s not your real dad,” the unnamed began. “You’re adopted.”

Stevie then lip synced a denial, before approaching their adopted father, born Marshall Mathers III, however the rapper claimed to be their biological father. “Youre my real dad right? am i adopted [sic]?” Stevie recounted asking. “I am your real dad,” the father figure allegedly replied. They then claimed that they were “sent an article of my biological dads death [sic],” which they showed to their grandmother. “im sorry they wouldn’t tell you about him,” Stevie recounted the grandmother saying.

This new video comes amid Stevie’s announcement that they are non-binary and will be using “all pronouns.” Stevie’s TikTok video began with the words, “Watch me become more comfortable with myself.” It then flashed through a series of photos of them as the teenager, born Whitney Scott Mathers, went from she/her pronouns to they/she pronouns, and eventually “all pronouns,” according to the TikTok.

Stevie is one of Eminem’s three children. He and Kim have a daughter, Hailie Jade, 25, who was born in 1995. Eminem also adopted Kim’s twin sister, Dawn’s, daughter, Alaina, 28, in the mid-2000s, amid Dawn’s drug addiction struggles and run-ins with the law. Stevie’s father, Eric, also reportedly battled drug addiction, and he died in 2020 at the age of 40.