Eminem, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige to perform at Super Bowl By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
2
4/4
© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Eminem performs “Lose Yourself” during the Oscars show at the 92nd Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 9, 2020. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

2/4

(Reuters) – Rappers Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Dr Dre and Snoop Dogg, along with R&B singer Mary J. Blige will play the halftime show at next year’s Super Bowl in southern California, the National Football League (NFL) announced on Thursday.

“The opportunity to perform at the Super Bowl halftime show, and to do it in my own backyard, will be one of the biggest thrills of my career,” Dr. Dre said in a statement.

The game will be played on Feb.13 in the Los Angeles suburb of Inglewood. Dre, Lamar and Snoop Dogg are all natives of the area.

The five artists have a total of 43 Grammys, and 19 No. 1 Billboard albums.

Rapper Jay-Z, whose Roc Nation group helps to put the show together, said in a statement the performance by the five would be “history in the making.”

The Super Bowl is the most watched TV broadcast annually, drawing an audience of about 100 million people and attracting the world’s top music talent.

This year Canadian artist The Weeknd was the performer, despite the coronavirus pandemic, while in 2020 Jennifer Lopez and Shakira shared the stage.

