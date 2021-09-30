Eminem & Dr. Dre Headline 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show – Hollywood Life

Eminem, Dr. Dre, and more hitmakers are headed to the 2022 Super Bowl for the halftime show next year.

Eminem is headed to the Super Bowl halftime show stage next year. The rapper, 48, will be joined by Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar per his Instagram announcement shared on Thursday, Sept. 30. Pepsi confirmed the news on their own social media accounts, writing, “43 Grammys, 19 No. 1 Billboard albums, 5 epic hitmakers and 1 stage for the #SBLVI #PepsiHalftime show.”

This is a developing story..