Emily VanCamp And Josh Bowman Welcome First Child — Iris

Emily VanCamp and Josh Bowman welcomed their first child together!
Earlier today, Emily shared the exciting news on her Instagram, revealing they named their baby girl Iris.
The 35-year-old actor accompanied the post with black and white photos from her pregnancy journey, including one with Emily showing off her baby bump…
…and another one with the Revenge stars sharing a kiss, adding the caption, “Our hearts are full.”
The images were a beautiful surprise, because the pair kept the pregnancy private until today.
Until recently, Frankie (their adopted pup) was the number one girl in their lives, but now their family just got a little bigger and sweeter!
For those who don’t know, Emily and Josh began dating in 2011 after meeting on the set of Revenge, which ran from 2011-2015.
Fans were able to witness their love story play out on-screen and off, as Emily and Josh ultimately tied the knot in December 2018.
Love seeing these two so happy! Congratulations to them and their growing family.
