Emily Hampshire On Realizing She’s Pansexual

You know Emily Hampshire from classic TV shows like Schitt’s Creek — and you probably know that she identifies as pansexual.
On a recent episode of 4D With Demi Lovato, the actor explained to Demi how a scene from the show’s first season helped her realize how she identifies.
The scene in question is from the season 1 episode “Honeymoon,” in which David (Dan Levy) explains to Stevie (Hampshire) that he’s pansexual while discussing wine. You can watch it below.
I had never heard the word pansexual before,” she explained. “I’ve always considered myself super knowledgeable about LGBTQ+ stuff just because everybody in my life, my friends, are all mostly LGBTQ+ people, but I didn’t know this.”
“Cut to about five years later. I was dating someone and I saw on these message boards people being like, ‘Is Stevie a lesbian?’ ‘Is Emily gay?’ ‘Who’s Emily?’”
“I said to Dan, I was like, ‘This is so weird. What am I?’ Because I truly just fell in love with a person and where they were on the gender spectrum did not matter to me. And since then it really doesn’t matter to me. I have to like the person. I’m really attracted to a person’s vibe.”
“He was like, ‘You’re pansexual. Don’t you watch our show?’”
Hampshire went on to tell Lovato about the importance of visibility, while also stating, “On the other hand, my utopian world is like, ‘You don’t have to identify yourself as anything.’”
“I don’t have to say I’m pansexual, bisexual, anything. I get why we have to now. But also with pronouns, my utopian world would be like, ‘We’re just human.’”