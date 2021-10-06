Emerson Electric working on deal with software firm Aspen Tech – Bloomberg News

Article content

Manufacturing giant Emerson Electric Co is in talks to merge its software assets with industrial software company Aspen Technology Inc, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

Emerson is discussing a deal to combine its software assets with Aspen Tech and gain majority control of the combined company, the report said https://bloom.bg/3FnEU7w, adding that Aspen Tech would keep its own public listing.

Emerson, which has a suite of products ranging from automation software to air conditioning tools, and Aspen Tech did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comments.