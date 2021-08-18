Emerging economies dominate Chainalysis’ 2021 Global Crypto Adoption Index By Cointelegraph

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
Vietnam, India and Pakistan are leading the world in terms of cryptocurrency adoption, underscoring the resilience of peer-to-peer monetary systems in emerging economies.
Chainalysis’ 2021 Global Crypto Adoption Index evaluated 154 countries based on three key metrics: on-chain cryptocurrency value received, on-chain retail value transferred and peer-to-peer exchange trade volume. Each metric was weighted by purchasing power parity.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.