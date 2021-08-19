Emerging Asia stocks, currencies weaken as Fed signals tapering

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
2

Author of the article:

Publishing date:

Aug 19, 2021  •  40 minutes ago  •  2 minute read  •  Join the conversation

Emerging Asian stocks fell and currencies

weakened on Thursday after minutes from the U.S. Federal

Reserve’s last meeting showed that tapering of monetary stimulus

could start this year, helping the dollar higher and weighing on

risk appetite.

The South Korean won led losses among currencies,

as the greenback hit multi-month highs against peers.

The minutes from July’s policy meeting showed Fed officials

discussed when to taper monthly bond purchases and flagged

stimulus easing could start this year if the economy continued

to improve.

“We see a possibility of Fed Chair Powell indicating

‘progress’ has been made towards the Fed’s goals but stop short

of giving a strong signal of a September taper announcement when

he speaks at the Jackson Hole Symposium next week,” Sophia Ng,

analyst at MUFG Bank, wrote in a note.

“Announcing in September could also be too soon given

uncertainties with regards to the Delta variant and its impact

on the economy,” the note added.

Taiwanese stocks led losses among equities, dropping

more than 2%.

Indonesian equities fell up to 1.5% ahead of its

central bank’s rate decision later in the day.

A Reuters poll expects the bank will keep its benchmark

interest rate at a record low as it tries to continue to support

the economy amid COVID-19 induced restrictions.

“What investors will be looking out for is if BI (Bank

Indonesia) will continue to finance the budget deficit for the

third consecutive year in 2022,” Ng said.

The Singapore stock benchmark hit its lowest in six

weeks, while the Singapore dollar was at its weakest in

almost a month.

Malaysian stocks were down 0.4% amid reports that

the country’s former deputy prime minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob

was poised to win the premiership race after the coalition

government collapsed earlier this week.

The Thai and Philippine benchmark indexes

snapped three-day winning streaks.

The Philippines slashed its 2021 economic growth target,

reflecting the impact of a two-week lockdown of the capital

region to contain the spread of the Delta coronavirus variant.

Markets in India were closed for a public holiday.

HIGHLIGHTS

**Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields are up 0.8 basis

points at 6.329%

**Malaysia’s 3-year benchmark yield is up 0.3 basis points

at 1.913%

**Singapore’s 10-year benchmark yield is down 0.5 basis

points at 1.396%

Asia stock indexes and currencies

at 0348 GMT

COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDE STOCKS STOCKS

DAILY % YTD % X DAILY YTD %

%

Japan -0.38 -6.28 <.n2>

China EC>

Indonesi -0.24 -2.53 <.jk a se>

Malaysia -0.07 -5.17 <.kl se>

Philippi -0.34 -4.99 <.ps nes i>

S.Korea 11>

Singapor -0.31 -3.20 <.st e i>

Taiwan -0.26 +2.03 <.tw ii>

Thailand -0.35 -10.3 <.se ti>

(Reporting by Arundhati Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Sam

Holmes)

