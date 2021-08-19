Emerging Asia stocks, currencies weaken as Fed signals tapering

stimulus easing could start this year if the economy continued

discussed when to taper monthly bond purchases and flagged

The minutes from July’s policy meeting showed Fed officials

as the greenback hit multi-month highs against peers.

The South Korean won led losses among currencies,

could start this year, helping the dollar higher and weighing on

Reserve’s last meeting showed that tapering of monetary stimulus

weakened on Thursday after minutes from the U.S. Federal

to improve.

“We see a possibility of Fed Chair Powell indicating

‘progress’ has been made towards the Fed’s goals but stop short

of giving a strong signal of a September taper announcement when

he speaks at the Jackson Hole Symposium next week,” Sophia Ng,

analyst at MUFG Bank, wrote in a note.

“Announcing in September could also be too soon given

uncertainties with regards to the Delta variant and its impact

on the economy,” the note added.

Taiwanese stocks led losses among equities, dropping

more than 2%.

Indonesian equities fell up to 1.5% ahead of its

central bank’s rate decision later in the day.

A Reuters poll expects the bank will keep its benchmark

interest rate at a record low as it tries to continue to support